Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.99 Million

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $51.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.