Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.99 Million

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $51.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
