Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $758.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.50 million and the lowest is $749.52 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.10.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,211.82. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,383. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,122.83.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

