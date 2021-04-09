$166.28 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $166.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.58 million and the highest is $167.98 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $636.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.26 million to $638.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.62 million, with estimates ranging from $614.23 million to $627.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,852. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

