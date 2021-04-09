Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

