Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $244.91. 7,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

