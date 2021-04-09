Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

