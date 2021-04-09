Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.77. 54,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,609. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.75 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.72.

