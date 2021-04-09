JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,625 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

