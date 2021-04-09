Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

Shares of SPLV remained flat at $$58.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

