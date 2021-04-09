American Research & Management Co. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

