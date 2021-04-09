Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.