Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

PRU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

