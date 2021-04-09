ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $524.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.76 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.03 and a 200 day moving average of $521.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

