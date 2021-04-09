Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,044. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

