Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,378 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,378 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 49,959 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,925. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.