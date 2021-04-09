Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,936,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

