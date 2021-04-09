Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 481.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

