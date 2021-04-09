Weaver Consulting Group Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

