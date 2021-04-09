Weaver Consulting Group Sells 434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. 513,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.