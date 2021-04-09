Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 185 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

PG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. 86,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

