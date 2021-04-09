$62.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $62.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $298.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

MCRI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.