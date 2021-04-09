CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00292566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00769963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,506.99 or 1.00101060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.00728241 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

