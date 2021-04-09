Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 67.6% Higher Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $1.21 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00292566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00769963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,506.99 or 1.00101060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.00728241 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

