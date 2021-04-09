EasyFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.18 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $82.39 million and $11.18 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $33.05 or 0.00056547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,955 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

