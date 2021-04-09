Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 247,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 908.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 589,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 531,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $363,000.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. 5,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

