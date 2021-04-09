Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,432 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,769. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.