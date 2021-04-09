Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $1,845,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.79 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

