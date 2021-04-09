Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $422.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.