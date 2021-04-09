Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,893 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.47. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

