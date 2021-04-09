ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.17. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 6,854 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.