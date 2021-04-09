British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.79

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $38.84. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 34,937 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

