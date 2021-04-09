Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down to $103.91

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.91, but opened at $101.19. Ambarella shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 1,493 shares.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

