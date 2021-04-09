Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.44. Zuora shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 3,616 shares changing hands.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $249,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,060. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

