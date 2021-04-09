TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Large Volume Increase

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 887,377 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.12.

TRUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

