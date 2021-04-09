Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

