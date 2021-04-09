Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Heritage Insurance makes up approximately 2.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HRTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,739. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.