4,550 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 24,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.