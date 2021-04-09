UMA Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $263.91. The company had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.34 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

