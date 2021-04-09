Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,813. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

