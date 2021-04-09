Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average of $261.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

