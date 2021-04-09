DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $261.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.