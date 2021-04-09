Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $260.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day moving average is $241.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

