Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

