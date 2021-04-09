Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 34,920 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,125. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

