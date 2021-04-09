Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,609,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,345,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

