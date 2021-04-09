Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 276,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $337.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.