UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,975 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,547. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.