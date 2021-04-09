Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce $2.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,060. The company has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

