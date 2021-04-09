Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $154.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

