Nano Price Reaches $5.83 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Nano has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00009971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $777.05 million and $54.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.28 or 0.03544861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00385838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.33 or 0.01084575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.46 or 0.00482944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00432512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00328687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

